Speeding truck mows down two students on cycle in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba

Speeding truck mows down two students on cycle in Mahoba

At least two students lost their lives and several others were injured after a speeding truck mowed down them. The mishap occurred when students were going to a coaching centre on bicycle on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in Sugira village under the limits of Kulpahar Kotwali.

According to reports, three students suffered serious injuries in the mishap. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police said that five students were paddling to their coaching institute in the morning when a speeding truck crushed them. The driver managed to flee from the incident site.

Meanwhile, villagers and family of the students have blocked the highway.

