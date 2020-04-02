Image Source : PTI UP varsity student commits suicide due to cash crunch

A 24-year-old student was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in a private hostel in Jhansi district. A suicide note recovered from the spot said he was allegedly ending his life as his parents were not sending him enough money to meet his expenses.

The deceased Kapil Joshi was a student of Bundelkhand University (BU) and a resident of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. He was a first-year student of BBA (tourism). He was staying as a paying guest in a home in Shivaji Nagar near the BU campus since July 2019.

On Wednesday morning, when Kapil's landlord went to his room to give him breakfast, he found the youth hanging from a ceiling fan with a bed sheet. He immediately informed the police.

Head of BU's tourism and hotel management department, Sunil Kabiya, said Joshi was an introvert and did not interact much with other students.

The University chowki in-charge Parmendra Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem examination and police have informed his father, who works as a principal in a government school.

"Kapil's father said he is trying to get the permit to come to Jhansi despite the lockdown. He said he would come as soon as he gets the necessary permission. The body has been kept in the mortuary," the official stated.