UP: Children bid emotional farewell to Unnao's 'policewala teacher' | Watch

Rohit Kumar Yadav is a head constable in the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Unnao.

Uttar Pradesh: Children in UP's Unnao bid a teary-eyed goodbye to a policeman who used to teach them after duty hours but had to leave the place following transfer orders.

Rohit Kumar Yadav, a head constable in the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Unnao had been teaching around 125 children of Sikandrapur Karn village after his duty hours since 2018.

Yadav saw several children begging in trains as well as on platforms of the railway station and decided to help them. He gathered a handful of children under a tree outside the station one day. Ever since then, every day after his duty hours he taught the underprivileged kids. Kids from the nearby slum area also joined them.

"When I joined GRP, Unnao, in 2018, I would often watch children from underprivileged families begging in trains near Korari railway station. After speaking to their guardians, I started an open-air school — ‘Har Haath Mein Kalam Pathashala’ adjacent to the railway station," said Yadav.

Speaking about the inspiration to start the school, the police officer said, “I’m just following in the footsteps of my father Chandra Prakash Yadav. After retirement from the Indian Air Force as a corporal in 1983, my father opened a school in our native village Mudaina (Etawah) in 1986 and started teaching children of poor farmers. However, he couldn’t continue for long and discontinued the initiative after four years.”

The cop paid for the students' books, stationery and even school bags out of his salary. Later, Yadav's initiative gathered the attention and he was offered the panchayat office in the Korari Kalan area to conduct the classes. Once people came to know about Yadav's efforts, several villagers got inspired and helped him to teach the children.

However, the constable was transferred to Jhansi recently. Thus, he had to leave the school and his students behind. This led to an emotional goodbye between the residents of the village and Yadav. Although Rohit plans to visit the school from time to time, however, he has no plans to open another school in Jhansi.

