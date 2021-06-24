UP man assault case: Twitter India head gets court relief till Monday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The UP Police also served notice to Twitter India's Resident Grievance Officer, Dharmendra Chatur, to report for questioning.

Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari, who has challenged UP Police summons over the Ghaziabad assault case, has been given court relief till Monday. He on Thursday appeared before the Karnataka High Court. The court has however said that if the police wants to record any statements, it can do ny virtual medium.

"I have nothing to do with any of the allegations... some accused uploaded a video but they have registered a FIR against me. I am in Bangalore. The police sent the notice under CRPC section 160 via email. I responded stating I am not in a position to come to Ghaziabad instead offered to appear via online. But they want my physical presence under CRPC section 41A," he said.

“My company Twitter has been made the accused number 9 in the case. Name of company's directors have been mentioned last and I am just an employee of the company,” he told the court.

He had been given seven days to appear before the police and record his statement.



The Ghaziabad police on Monday warned the Twitter India managing director that his failure to report to it and join its investigation on June 24 in the case of the circulation of a communally sensitive video on its platform would amount to a hindrance in its probe, entailing legal consequences.

The SSP had squarely held the MD responsible for the circulation of the communally provocative video, in which an elderly Muslim man of Bulandshahr was seen crying on June 14, accusing four youths of beating him up, chopping his beard and asking him to chant “Jai Shri Ram”.

