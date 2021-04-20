UP: Hefty fine for not wearing mask, Rs 500 for spitting in public

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The UP government has imposed a fine of Rs 500 for spitting in public.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday amended the Corona Pandemic Act, 2020 making provisions for imposing hefty fines for not wearing mask in public. According to the new amendments, those found without mask will be fined Rs 1000. The fine will be Rs 10,000 for second time offenders.

Similarly, people found spitting in public will be fined Rs 500.

Weekend lockdown in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a weekend lockdown in the state to tackle soaring Covid-19 cases. Besides, the government has also ordered that night curfew will continue in all the 75 districts from 8 PM to 7 AM daily.

Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, told news agency ANI that all essential services will be exempted during the lockdown period and night restrictions.

"Weekend lockdown to be imposed in UP on Saturdays and Sundays. Lockdown will come into effect on Friday at 8 pm and continue till Monday at 7 am. Only essential services will be allowed. Night curfew will remain imposed in all districts," Awasthi said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted an interim stay on the Allahabad High Court's order wherein it directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose lockdown in five cities that are worst affected by Covid-19 in the fresh wave. The state government earlier today approached the apex court against the HC's order directing it to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in Lucknow, Allahabad, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

