Image Source : VIDEO GRAB WATCH | UP cops thrash, drag man for alleged traffic violation as terrified child looks on

A man was beaten, dragged and slapped on the road by two policemen in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Nagar district on Thursday.

The visuals of the incident was capture on the camera. The viral video clip shows sub-inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad beating him up and verbally abusing him. One of the policemen even sits on the man who is pinned to the ground.

The man was beaten up for allegedly failing to produce documents of his motorcycle. The man was travelling with a child who witnessed the entire incident.

#WATCH: Man thrashed by two police personnel in Siddharthnagar over alleged traffic violation. UP Police have taken cognisance of the incident and suspended the two police personnel. (Viral video) pic.twitter.com/0dWvnSV0lL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 13, 2019

The victim can be heard pleading to the policemen to let him go and he would produce the documents later.

After the video went viral, the policemen have been suspended and a departmental probe has been ordered.

MUST READ | Attention bike riders! Riding two-wheeler without shoes will invite traffic challan

ALSO READ | Want to avoid heavy penalties on traffic rules violation? Here is what to do

ALSO READ | New traffic challan: Truck slapped penalty of over Rs 2 lakh for MV Act violations in Delhi