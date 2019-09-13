Friday, September 13, 2019
     
WATCH | UP cops thrash, drag man for alleged traffic violation as terrified child looks on

The victim can be heard pleading to the policemen to let him go and he would produce the documents later. After the video went viral, the policemen have been suspended and a departmental probe has been ordered.

Lucknow Updated on: September 13, 2019 11:35 IST
WATCH | UP cops thrash, drag man for alleged traffic violation as terrified child looks on

A man was beaten, dragged and slapped on the road by two policemen in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Nagar district on Thursday.

The visuals of the incident was capture on the camera. The viral video clip shows sub-inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad beating him up and verbally abusing him. One of the policemen even sits on the man who is pinned to the ground. 

The man was beaten up for allegedly failing to produce documents of his motorcycle. The man was travelling with a child who witnessed the entire incident. 

The victim can be heard pleading to the policemen to let him go and he would produce the documents later. 

After the video went viral, the policemen have been suspended and a departmental probe has been ordered.

