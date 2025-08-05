UP Board relaxes transfer certificate upload rule for classes 9 and 11 registration The UP Board has eased its registration rules, making it mandatory to upload transfer certificates only for students transferring from other schools into Classes 9 and 11.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has relaxed the rule for uploading Transfer Certificates (TCs) during the advance registration process for Classes 9 and 11. Now, schools are required to upload TCs only for students joining from other institutions, and not for those who are already studying in the same school.

Principals’ concerns prompt policy shift

UPMSP Secretary Bhagwati Singh told PTI that the decision was taken after several principals raised concerns about the unnecessary requirement of uploading TCs for students continuing within the same school.

“We found their point logical,” Singh said, adding that the earlier system was putting logistical and financial pressure, especially on rural schools. In many rural areas, school staff had to rely on private cyber cafes to upload TCs, which Singh said was both time-consuming and costly.

The earlier rule was initially implemented to prevent fake admissions, but authorities have now recognized the need for simplification in genuine cases. Vikram Bahadur Singh Parihar, Principal of Jwala Devi Inter College in Prayagraj, welcomed the decision.

“This will reduce unnecessary burden on the school staff. Uploading sensitive documents via cyber cafés was also risky,” he said.