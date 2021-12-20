Unnao rape survivor accident: Delhi Court discharges expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2019 case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/REPRSENTATIVE Unnao rape survivor accident: Delhi Court discharges expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger in 2019 case

Highlights A Delhi Court on Monday discharged expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

He was the key accused in 2019's Unnao rape survivor's accident case.

Apart from him, 5 other accused were discharged by the court.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday discharged Kuldeep Singh Senger in the 2019 accident case of Unnao rape survivor saying that no charges are made out against Senger in the present case. Apart from him, five other accused were also discharged from the court after observing that prima facie there is no evidence against these accused persons -- Senger, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyanendra Singh, Rinku Singh, and Awdesh Singh.

However, the Court ordered to frame charges against four accused Ashish Kumar Pal, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, and Naveen Singh, and list it for framing of formal charges against four accused on December 21.

The court said that is prima facie sufficient evidence against these accused persons. "Accused Ashish Kumar Pal (A-11) is directed to be charged for an offense punishable U/s 304-A/338/279 IPC and accused Vinod Mishra (A-3), Haripal Singh (A-4) and accused Naveen Singh (A-5) Is directed to be separately charged for offense punishable U/s 506(ii) IPC read with Section 34 IPC, " the court said.

Rape survivor's accident case

The accident had taken place in 2019 when the Unnao rape victim was on her way to Rae Bareli. A truck rammed into the vehicle in which the girl was traveling with her two aunts and lawyer. While her aunts succumbed to their injuries, she and her lawyer were grievously injured.

As per the charge sheet, on July 28, 2019, between 12.45 pm and 12.50 pm, accused Ashish Kumar Pal was driving the truck on the wrong side of the road coming from Raibareilly side towards Lalganj side in a rash and negligent manner. The car being driven by Mahender Singh Advocate collided with the rear portion of the truck resulting in the death of two lady passengers besides grievously injuring the driver Mahender Singh Advocate who later on succumbed to the injuries as also the victim.

The court noted that the charge sheet did not mention any record or evidence regarding the criminal conspiracy between the accused persons with the accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

In December 2019, Senger was convicted and jailed for life in a separate case for raping the woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor.

(With ANI Inputs)

