Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi HC refuses to extend Kuldeep Sengar's bail

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to extend the interim bail granted to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar on medical grounds in the 2017 Unnao rape case and asked him to surrender. A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dharmesh Sharma recused from hearing Sengar's plea seeking further extension of the relief and directed for the matter to be placed before another bench on January 27.