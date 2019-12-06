Unnao rape survivor airlifted to Delhi; protests escalate across national capital

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Protests break out in support of Unnao rape survivor in New Delhi

The rape survivor from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, who was battling for life with 90 per cent burns after five men, including two of the accused, allegedly set her on fire on Thursday, was airlifted to Delhi. The rape survivor was set ablaze while she was on her way to a court. She has now been admitted to the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital. The incident comes week after a lady doctor was brutally gangraped and set on fire in Hyderabad.

Disturbed by the news of a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, a large number of women ventured out to attend the two-day night street carnival in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Thursday. These women had come out on the call of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) which is co-hosting the festival for women on pedestrianised Ajmal Khan Road urging them to "fearlessly step out" and reclaim the streets with music and celebrations.

The event began at 7 pm with cultural and dance performances and ended at 11 pm with a thematic act by local rap group Khadar ki Ladki. On Friday too, it will be held from 7-11 pm.

Women attending the event appreciated the initiative, but many were disturbed by the burning of the Unnao rape survivor, whose condition is "very serious".

Soumya Khandelwal, 23, an architect by training and currently preparing for civil services examination, lauded the efforts of NDMC, seeking to make the women feel safe in the city.

"This initiative may have a very small effect, but will it change the mindset of people who commit crime against women... I mean, today only the Unnao rape victim who was fighting for justice, was burnt on way to the court. I feel horrified," Khandelwal, a Bareilly native, said.

Her friend, 19-year-old Vandana Prajapati, from Gorakhpur and studying at the Delhi University, echoed similar sentiments and sought tougher and swift punishment for rapists. Both girls from Uttar Pradesh, live in a rented flat in Karol Bagh area.

The NDMC has partnered with UN Women, Delhi Police, Raahgiri Foundation, Jagori and other civil society bodies to drive home a strong message about women's safety and celebrating the streets.

Jayashree Velankar of Jagori said it was unfortunate that on one hand, authorities are taking steps to make women feel safer, while on the other the incident of burning of the Unnao rape survivor makes women feel more insecure about their safety.

"The recent incidents of violence against women depict a certain mindset of some people in society, and it is this mindset that the festival seeks to challenge. We want women to feel safe on streets, and if enough women come out, they will not feel afraid," NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi said.

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Karol Bagh Zone Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar were among those who participated in the event.

Special selfie zone with a cut-of #GirlsStepOut was made for visitors at the festival, which was also attended by many men, young and old.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the initiative, and tweeted, "Women are equal partners in the nation's progress. They have a right to step out at will & live life on their own terms. Kudos to every organization & individual, particularly @NorthDmc, who are at the helm of this initiative."

