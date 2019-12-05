Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL Unnao case: NCW seeks report from UP DGP

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognizance of the setting ablaze of a rape survivor in Unnao by her rape accused on Thursday. The victim has suffered 90 per cent burns and doctors say her survival would be a 'miracle'. The Commission sought to know what action has been taken against officials who failed to provide protection to the victim between her filing of FIR in March and now.

In a letter sent to Uttar Pradesh Director General O.P. Singh, the National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma sought a detailed report of the incident and the action taken.

The NCW also wanted to know the number of heinous crime cases against women in Uttar Pradesh and the number of cases in which the accused had been granted bail in the last three years.

When the minor victim was set ablaze earlier in the day in Hindu Nagar village under Bihar police station of Unnao, the reports said that the victim was a survivor of a March incident.

However, it was later revealed that she was gang raped by the same attackers, whom she accused for her rape in December last year. The family had to run from pillar to post to register an FIR, which finally was registered in March.

On Thursday morning , she was rape survivor was on her way to Rae Bareli district for the hearing of her case when she was attacked by the accused in her rape case and set ablaze.

Seeing the girl go up in flames, panic stricken villagers informed the police who first took the rape survivor to the district hospital from where she was referred to the Trauma Centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow.

In Lucknow, the victim gave a statement to Sub Divisional Magistrate Dayashankar Pathak that Hari Shankar Dwiwedi, Shubham Dwiwedi and Shivam Dwiwedi Ram Kishore Trivedi and Umesh Bajpai attacked her and set her afire.

She alleged that Shivam and Shubham Dwiwedi had abducted and raped her in December 2018. However, the FIR was registered in March. After she was set on fire, she tried to run and some villagers who saw her, informed the police.

