Image Source : PTI Unnao case accused Kuldeep Sengar's brother passes away

Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Sengar's younger brother Manoj Sengar died in Delhi due to a heart attack on Sunday.

Kuldeep Sengar is in jail on charges of rape in the Unnao rape case and Manoj had been living in Delhi to take care of the cases against the former and his brother Atul Sengar who has been charged with murder.

Family sources said that the body of Manoj would be brought to Unnao on Sunday night and the cremation was likely to take place on Monday.

The family will seek parole of Kuldeep and Atul Sengar so that they can attend the cremation.

