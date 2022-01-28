Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Unidentified gunmen open fire at J-K policeman

A policeman escaped a bid on his life by unidentified gunmen in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The pistol-borne gunmen opened fire on constable Muneer Meraj near his residence in SD Colony in Batamaloo area. The cop escaped the attack unhurt. Police has taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation.

