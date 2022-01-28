Unidentified gunmen open fire at J-K policeman

Friday, January 28, 2022
     
The cop escaped the attack unhurt. Police has taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Srinagar Published on: January 28, 2022 18:59 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

A policeman escaped a bid on his life by unidentified gunmen in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The pistol-borne gunmen opened fire on constable Muneer Meraj near his residence in SD Colony in Batamaloo area. The cop escaped the attack unhurt. Police has taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation.

