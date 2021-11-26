Follow us on Image Source : ANI Udhampur-Durg Express catches fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; 2 bogies gutted

Highlights Two AC coaches of Udhampur Express train catches fire

The damaged coaches were separated from the train

There were over 70 passengers in the two coaches, according to railway officials

Two AC coaches of Udhampur Express train caught fire on Friday afternoon near Hetampur station between Morena and Dholpur in Madhya Pradesh. No injury to any passenger was reported as the fire was brought under control in time.

The incident took place after the train left Hetampur Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh.

The train was on its way to Durg from Udhampur. The fire started in the A1 coach around 3.30 pm and spread to the A2 coach as the train was near Hetampur station. The train was halted immediately.

The passengers managed to come out by breaking the window panes, local Saraichola police station in-charge Rishikesh Sharma said.

"Udhampur-Durg Express's A1 and A2 coaches reported fire due to unknown reasons after leaving the Hetampur Railway Station. No casualties were reported and passengers have been evacuated," said Sharma.

There were over 70 passengers in the two coaches, according to railway officials.

Smoke from the two coaches also entered another AC bogie and the generator van, eyewitnesses said.

The A1 and A2 coaches and passengers' luggage got damaged, police said.

The damaged coaches were separated from the train. Local people played a major role in dousing the flames in time, eyewitnesses said.

ALSO READ: ​Meerut: 3 killed, 2 injured as fire breaks out at shop

Latest India News