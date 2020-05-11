Resume local train services in Mumbai for essential services staff: Uddhav to PM

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray/FILE

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the resumption of local train services in Mumbai for essential services staff. During a virtual interaction with Modi, Uddhav asked Centre to show a specific, concrete direction on lockdown that will be implemented by states.

Uddhav said that any action on lockdown must be taken cautiously while referring to the second wave of infections in China's Wuhan. "Cases are expected to peak in May, it may peak in June or July also. I have read Wuhan is witnessing the second wave of cases, even WHO has warned about this. So, I suggest that any action on lockdown must be taken cautiously," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that economic activities in several parts of the country have picked up and will further gather steam. He said there is a global recognition for India's success in handing the COVID-19 pandemic. The prime minister also acknowledged the efforts made by all the state governments. "Slowly but surely, economic activities have begun to pick up in several parts of the country. In the coming days, this process will further gather steam," the prime minister said during the meeting. We must realize that the fight against COVID-19 has to be more focussed now, he said.

