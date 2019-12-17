Image Source : ANI 'Like Jallianwala Bagh', Uddhav Thackeray slams government for Jamia police action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has slammed the government for the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia University after anti-CAA protests broke out in and around the university. "What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia, is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a Yuva Bomb. So we request the Centre not to do what it is doing with the students," ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.

Jamia Nagar in Delhi became the epicenter of massive protests against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act in which the non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan which have been persecuted on the ground of religion in their parent country will be given Indian citizenship.

The government has faced heavy criticism from all around for passing a bill that is being alleged to be against the very structure of the Constitution of India.

The police action against the students was also heavily criticized with a lot of people taking to social media to post photos and videos of the protests in which policemen were seen brutally thrashing students. There have also been reports of policemen entering the college hostels and vandalizing the library.