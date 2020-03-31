Coronavirus: Maharashtra govt announces salary deduction for March, MLAs to take 60% pay cut

Coronavirus: Uddhav Thackeray announces salary deduction for March, MLAs to take 60% pay cut

Maharashtra government-led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced cut in salaries of all elected representatives, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and all ministers. The salary of all elected representatives, including those in civic bodies, will be down by 60 per cent. This decision by the government comes at a time when the entire nation withdraws into a three-week-long lockdown owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Elected representatives, including from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to gram panchayat members, will take 60 per cent deductions and receive only 40 per cent of their March salary, while Class A and B government employees will take a 50 per cent pay cut.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar announced the decision and added that it had been taken after consulting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and representatives from a number of employees associations and unions.

Maharashtra is the second state after Telangana to enforce a pay cut to its employees. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a 50% salary cut to all employees barring Class IV workers. The salary cut announced by KCR would apply to state government pensioners as well.