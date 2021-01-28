Republic Day violence: Perpetrators will be charged under UAPA, other sections of IPC

Image Source : PTI The Special Cell is investigating the conspiracy and criminal designs behind Delhi violence during the tractor march on Republic Day.

The Special Cell is investigating the conspiracy and criminal designs behind Delhi violence during the tractor march on Republic Day. A criminal case has been registered and is being investigated under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of IPC dealing with sedition. The role and conduct of organisations and individuals based in India, as well as those out of the country, is being probed. The investigation is in progress and further details will be communicated in due course.

In an official release, Delhi Police said the Kisan Andolan turned violent on January 26, 2021 leading to violence and damage to public property in several parts of the National Capital. Public property worth several crores of rupees has been damaged by the violent mobs and 394 police personnel sustained injuries while performing their lawful duty.

A preliminary assessment suggests there was a pre-conceived and well-coordinated plan to break the agreement reached between Delhi Police and the leaders of farmers organisations, to indulge in a violent confrontation with the security forces, to breach the sanctity of iconic and historical structures/monuments, and to create an international embarrassment for the government on the occasion of the Republic Day.

The move came a day after more than 25 FIRs were registered against the farmers involved in the violent clashes with the police that marred the Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday, leaving one farmer dead and 394 policemen injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivatsava had on Wednesday made the announcement that 25 FIRs have been registered till then by the force in connection with the violence.

(With inputs from IANS)

