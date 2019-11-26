Image Source : PTI Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday. "Two militants have been killed in the Pulwama encounter and they both were affiliated with the HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) outfit,” a police official said, adding they were involved in several terror crimes.

The encounter broke out Monday evening after militants fired on security personnel posted at a vehicle checkpoint on Shadimarg in the south Kashmir district, the official said.

He said one militant was killed late Monday night and another Tuesday morning.

The slain militants have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh and Irfan Ahmad Rather, the official said, adding arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site.