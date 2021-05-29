Saturday, May 29, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Two groups clash, pelt stones at each other in UP's Moradabad

Two groups clash, pelt stones at each other in UP's Moradabad

Several shops were ransacked and vehicles damaged during the clash that apparently broke out when two people had gone out to buy eggs.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Moradabad Published on: May 29, 2021 9:16 IST
Two groups clash, pelt stones at each other in UP's
Image Source : ANI

Two groups clash, pelt stones at each other in UP's Moradabad

Two groups of people pelted stones at each other during a clash in the Katghar area of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Friday night.

Several shops were ransacked and vehicles damaged during the clash that apparently broke out when two people had gone out to buy eggs.

"The police will take strict action against those involved," the Superintendent of Police City said.

Visuals from the incident showed a severly dented motorbike and furniture turned upside down at a store.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: 'My village, corona-free village' should be goal of every villager: Yogi Adityanath 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X