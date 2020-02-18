'Tweet se pehle team ko bolo check kare': Smriti Irani's advice to Rahul Gandhi

Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi after he targeted the Modi government following Supreme Court's ruling on allowing permanent commission for women in the armed forces. Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani said, "Begani shaadi mein abdullah deewaney​," asking Rahul Gandhi to ask his team to first check the facts before tweeting.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet targeted the Modi regime saying, "The government disrespected every Indian woman, by arguing in the SC that women Army officers didn’t deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men. I congratulate India’s women for standing up & proving the BJP government wrong."

Smriti Irani's tweet

Rahul Gandhi's tweet

However, responding to the former Congress chief, Smriti Irani said, "It was PM @narendramodi Ji who announced Permanent Commission for Women in Armed Forces, thereby ensuring gender justice & @BJPMahilaMorcha took up this issue when your Govt. twiddled its thumbs. Ask your team to check facts. (Tweet से पहले टीम को बोलो check kare)."

Earlier in the day, insisting on shaking-off typical arguments founded on the physical strengths and weaknesses of men and women, the Supreme Court in a landmark judgement on Monday said the delay in granting permanent commission (PC) to women officers has caused "irreparable prejudice" to them.

A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Ajay Rastogi, said: "Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers, both within the period of fourteen years' service and beyond, should equally be entitled to consideration for the grant of PCs."

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ: Supreme Court grants Permanent Commission for Women Officers in Indian Army

ALSO READ: The Centre will at least talk to us now: Shaheen Bagh protesters on SC's interlocutors