Repeat of Punjab show in Chhattisgarh? Senior minister TS Singh Deo to meet Congress bigwigs in Delhi today

Amid an ongoing power tussle in the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, state Health Minister TS Singh Deo is set to visit Delhi on Monday. According to sources, Deo is likely to meet the Congress high command during his visit to the national capital. Earlier in August, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had met Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence. AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh PL Punia was also in attendance.

The development came amid talks of leadership change sought by Deo, following differences between the two state leaders. Both Baghel and Deo had also met AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal last month.

Trouble has been brewing in the Chhattisgarh Congress ever since Deo sought a change in leadership citing a power-sharing agreement on rotating chief ministership after the party came to power in the 2018 assembly polls.

Meanwhile, several legislators including a host of ministers in Chhattisgarh, camping in the national capital had also put up a show of strength in support of the chief minister.

The ministers and MLAs had met Punia at his residence and had claimed the state government is providing good governance under the incumbent chief minister.

