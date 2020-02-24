Donald Trump India visit LIVE: PM Modi in Ahmedabad; Motera Stadium decked up ahead US President's arrival

Donald Trump will be the sixth US president ever to travel to India and the first one to land in Ahmedabad, where he will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an unprecedented roadshow and a historic joint address before a record crowd of more than one lakh people. Trump on Sunday left for his maiden visit to India for talks with the top Indian leadership during which the two countries are expected to significantly ramp up bilateral relations, especially in the defence and strategic ties.

When Air Force One touches down Ahmedabad on Monday, he will become the fourth consecutive American president to visit India, reflecting on the new phase of bonhomie in the 21st century between the two largest democracies of the world.

10:59 am: From massive billboards bearing greeting messages to street roundabouts decked with American and Indian flags, Agra is waiting to welcome President Donald Trump on Monday amid a huge security deployment across the city. Trump is slated to arrive in Agra on Monday evening after jointly attending with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mega 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly built Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

10:57 am: Ahead of Trump's arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India awaits the arrival of US President Donald Trump, asserting that his visit will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump!



Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations.



See you very soon in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/dNPInPg03i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020

10:55 am: Hours before the visit of US President Donald Trump to Agra on Monday, the entry to the Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors in view of high security arrangements. According to Agra DM Prabhu N Singh, Trump is scheduled to arrive at the Taj Mahal complex at 5:15 pm and will spend about an hour at the famed 17th century mausoleum.

10:52 am: Panning Trump's visit to India, the Shiv Sena has said the 36-hour-long sojourn of the US president in the country won't make 'an iota of

difference' in the lives of poor and middle-class Indians. While leaving for India, Trump has said he is going to discuss business with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which makes it clear that his trip is aimed at boosting US trade, the Sena said.

10:49 am: Artists as well as visitors on the route from the Ahmedabad airport to the Motera Stadium.

#WATCH Gujarat: Artists as well as visitors on the route from the Ahmedabad airport to the Motera Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump and will participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium today. pic.twitter.com/3dnq1V0RWg — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

10:46 am: Ahead of his arrival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump tweets - "Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Hum raaste mein hain, kuch hi ghanton mein hum sabse milenge."

10:43 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad

#WATCH: Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with with a high-level delegation, is arriving here today. pic.twitter.com/eVkxLON4Mz — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

10:42 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's arrival

