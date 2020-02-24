'See you soon...': Modi tells Trump on Twitter

India awaits your arrival, PM Modi tweets ahead of Trump's tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India awaits the arrival of US President Donald Trump, asserting that his visit will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries. US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania and daughter Ivanka, is on his maiden visit to India. He is scheduled to land at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 11:40 am.

"India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations," Modi tweeted.

"See you very soon in Ahmedabad," he said, responding to a tweet by Trump that he was leaving for India with the US First Lady.

Trump will reach Ahmedabad around noon on Monday.

Trump will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera stadium at 1 pm where he will be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We’re going to have millions and millions of people,” Trump told reporters before heading off Sunday morning.

The US President is also scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal today. On Day-2, India, US may firm up the military, defence tie.

