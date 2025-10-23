Tripura Bandh today: Will offices, schools, banks remain open or closed? Tripura Bandh today: Tripura Civil Society has called a statewide bandh today demanding implementation of the Tiprasa Accord. The state government has said all its offices will remain open.

New Delhi:

A statewide Bandh has been called in Tripura today by the Tripura Civil Society. The bandh has been called by the Tripura Civil Society to press for an eight-point charter of demands, including immediate implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, identification of illegal immigrants, and the creation of detention camps in every district for those living illegally in the state.

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) MLA Ranjit Debbarma, who is supporting the movement, said the bandh is intended to be peaceful.

“This is not a political movement. All sections of people, beyond political differences, will join in support of our demands,” he stated. Barricades are expected to be placed at 25 locations across Tripura as part of the demonstration.

Tripura Bandh: What’s open and what's closed

The Tripura government has announced that all government offices and undertakings will remain open today, despite the statewide bandh called by the Tripura Civil Society. In an official release issued by the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Department, the government said that employees must attend work as usual.

“It has come to the government’s notice that some organisations have called a statewide bandh on October 23. Keeping in mind the issue, the government offices and undertaking offices will remain open. The government workforce will work as usual,” the statement read.

Officials have been instructed to submit attendance details of all government staff to the General Administration Department after the day’s work.

As of now, there is no official information yet about the status of schools, colleges, banks, or private offices. Further updates are expected as the day progresses.

To maintain peace and order during the bandh, Tripura Police have taken precautionary measures across the state. Police PRO Rajdeep Deb said that necessary steps are being taken to ensure normalcy and prevent any disturbances.