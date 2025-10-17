India denies mob lynching allegations, clarifies Tripura border clash with Bangladeshi smugglers The three deceased Bangladeshi nationals were later identified as Jual Miah, Sajal Miah, and Pandit Miah from Bangladesh’s Habiganj district.

New Delhi:

India has pushed back strongly against claims from Bangladesh regarding the recent deaths of three Bangladeshi nationals in Tripura, clarifying that the incident was not a mob lynching but a violent confrontation sparked by cross-border cattle smuggling. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded after Bangladesh lodged a formal protest, describing the deaths as "heinous and reprehensible" and urging for a thorough investigation.

The Bidyabil border incident: Sequence of events

According to Indian police and eyewitness accounts, the episode unfolded on October 15 in Bidyabil, Khowai district, near the India-Bangladesh border. Two local villagers working at a rubber plantation encountered three Bangladeshi men hiding in the area. Upon being confronted, the Bangladeshi nationals attacked the villagers with sharp weapons, inflicting serious injuries and resulting in the death of one Indian villager.

The injured villagers managed to return and alert others in the community. In response, a large group of residents rushed to the site and clashed with the suspected cattle smugglers, leading to the deaths of all three Bangladeshis and injuries to two more Indian villagers. Police and emergency teams intervened, sending the injured to hospital. One of the injured Bangladeshis and one of the wounded Indians succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Identities confirmed and bodies repatriated

The three deceased Bangladeshi nationals were later identified as Jual Miah, Sajal Miah, and Pandit Miah from Bangladesh’s Habiganj district. Their remains were returned to Bangladeshi authorities in the presence of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Border Security Force (BSF), and police officials from both sides. Indian police have since registered a case and an investigation is underway.

India’s clarification: No lynching, only retaliation

In its official statement, the MEA emphasised that the three Bangladeshi nationals were engaged in criminal activity, having crossed into Indian territory to steal cattle and violently attacked local villagers. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “A group of miscreants from Bangladesh crossed the international border and attempted to steal cattle. They killed one villager and injured others before being confronted. The retaliation by the villagers resulted in their deaths.”

Law enforcement actions and ongoing efforts

Authorities noted that the situation in the area has been brought under control. In a related crackdown on cross-border crimes, police and BSF carried out operations elsewhere along the border, recovering smuggled goods including cattle and goods valued at several lakh rupees.

India urges Bangladesh to support anti-smuggling measures

The MEA used the incident to call for enhanced cooperation from Bangladesh in combating smuggling and maintaining border security. “This incident underscores the need for Bangladesh to uphold the sanctity of the international boundary and support fencing where necessary to prevent similar crimes,” the statement read.