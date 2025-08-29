Mandeep Singh leaves Tripura after just one season, captained in all formats in 2024-25 Mandeep Singh has announced his decision to leave Tripura after spending just one year. He joined the team to earn more opportunities in all three formats. Notably, he captained in the domestic season. However, ahead of the next season, he announced the decision to leave.

New Delhi:

Veteran domestic cricketer Mandeep Singh has parted ways with the Tripura cricket team after just a single season. He leaves the team ahead of the 2025–26 Indian domestic season. The 33-year-old batter, who took on the role of captain across all formats during his stint, confirmed his departure via an Instagram post.

"Thank you Tripura CA for giving me the opportunity to play last season, I enjoyed my time there," Mandeep wrote in an Instagram post. "Made some wonderful memories on and off the field. Wishing the team success for the upcoming season. Looking forward to the next chapter,” Mandeep wrote on his social media account.

He had made the switch to Tripura following a 15-year association with Punjab, where he had been a consistent performer and also led the side to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in 2023–24, their first in 30 years. His decision to move came as part of a broader trend of experienced players seeking opportunities with emerging teams in domestic cricket.

Despite Tripura falling short in all three major competitions, which are the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Mandeep’s personal performances stood out. In six Ranji Trophy matches, he amassed an unbeaten century (124*) along with five half-centuries, maintaining a remarkable consistency by passing fifty in every game he played. His white-ball form was equally impressive, with three fifties in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including a top score of 94 against Bengal, and two more in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Though the team failed to progress beyond the group stages, Mandeep’s leadership and form provided a silver lining for the northeastern side. His departure leaves a significant void in both the batting line-up and the leadership group.

Mandeep didn’t clear his future plans

As of now, Mandeep has not revealed his next destination, and there has been no official confirmation on which team he will represent in the upcoming domestic season. With his track record and current form, several state teams may show interest in acquiring the seasoned campaigner’s services.