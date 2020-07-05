7-day triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram from 6 am tomorrow; Secretariat to be closed

Image Source : PIXABAY Triple lockdown to remain in force in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from Monday

Triple lockdown (more restrictions) to remain in force in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am tomorrow for a week, Kerala Chief Minister's Office informed. Triple lockdown is a measure considered stricter than curfew allowing only police personnel’s movement. As per the orders, all non-essential services will be restricted and the general public has been requested to avoid travel of any sort. The Secretariat will also be shut and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be working from Cliff House, his official residence.

This decision comes after 22 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Cause of infection for 14 of these cases is unknown while the others have been attributed to local transmission.

Earlier, Kerala Health Department issued a notification extending the enforcement of state's COVID-19 regulations till July 2021. Which means that the people will have to wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings till July 2021. The new regulations known as ‘Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (Covid-19) Additional Regulations, 2020’, will be in force for a year i.e till July 2021, or till further government direction.

