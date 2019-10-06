Sunday, October 06, 2019
     
Trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana, 2 pilots killed

Hyderabad Updated on: October 06, 2019 16:25 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

 Pilot killed after trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana 

Two trainee pilots were killed after a trainer aircraft crashed on Sunday afternoon. The aircraft crashed in Sultanpur village in Vikarabad district of Telangana.

The trainee pilots, identified as Prakash Vishal and Amanpreet Kaur, were students of Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, the aircraft took off from Begumpet airport with two trainers on board. While flying over Sultanpur village in Bantwaram Mandal in Vikarabad district, the flight went out of control and after toppling in the air several times, it crashed into the fields. 

Police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. Officials of the Aviation Academy also rushed to the accident site.

The incident took place just two days after a trainer aircraft craft crashed at a flying academy in Maharashtra's Shipur. 

