Breaking: Indian Army helicopter crashes in Bhutan, 2 pilots dead

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in Bhutan on Friday, leaving two pilots dead.

According to inputs, the Cheetah helicopter crashed into a hill near Yonphula due to bad weather.

One of the slain pilots was of Lt Col (Lieutenant colonel) rank while the other was a Bhutanese Army pilot training with the Indian Army.

The Indian Army helicopter went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm, the Army said in a statement.

It was on its way from Arunachal Pradesh's Khirmu to Yonphula in Bhutan on duty.

Ground Search and Rescue (SAR) was launched immediately from Yonphula. The wreckage of the helicopter was located thereafter.

