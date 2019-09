Image Source : ANI MiG 21 trainer aircraft crashes in Gwalior

MiG 21 Trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI, both the pilots, including a Group Captain and a squadron leader, managed to eject safely.

The aircraft was on a routine training mission from Gwalior Airbase when it crashed near the airfield at around 10 a.m.

The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, reported news agency PTI quoting sources.