Are you aware of these traffic rules in Delhi?

Delhi has been in the news for its traffic rules and the fine levied on commuters for the violation. Traffic rules are made to ensure the safety of commuters, but most people do not care to read them in detail and end up paying fines. Not just this, the fines imposed for violation of those rules defy all logic. A closer look at the traffic rule book has revealed why most of the people are either unaware or have misconceptions related to traffic rules.

Here are 10 traffic rules that you need to be aware of

If a driver drives a commercial vehicle without putting on the badge, he will be fined Rs 10,000 Using a mobile phone while driving attracts a penalty of Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 The Delhi High Court has ordered to remove tinted glasses from all four-wheelers as there were apprehensions that anti-social elements might misuse it to hide their identities A fine of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 is levied for using pressure horn while driving a vehicle on the road If you are driving your vehicle without a pollution control certificate, it will attract a fine of Rs 10,000. But if your vehicle exhumes smoke beyond permissible limit, you will be fined Rs 500 At a traffic signal, the fine for violation of red light is Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, compounding each time, but the fine for the same violation in the non-compounding category is Rs Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 Driving a vehicle without silencer will attract a fine of Rs 500 to Rs 1,500, for noise pollution The use of high beam headlights at night will attract Rs 500 as fine, as according to reports, this is the main cause of road accidents and is considered very dangerous. Driving a vehicle at night and without headlights will attract just Rs 5 to Rs 15, a cruel joke Smoking inside a car is a violation of traffic law. If somebody is found guilty of smoking inside a car, he/she will have to pay a fine of Rs 500.

