Top 10 countries driving foreign tourist arrivals in India India's rich cultural heritage and varied natural landscapes draw millions of international visitors each year. According to the Ministry of Tourism, 205.69 foreign tourists visited India in 2024.

New Delhi:

India continues to strengthen its position as a major global tourism hub, ranking eighth among the world's largest tourism economies, according to the WTTC Economic Impact Research (EIR). Its diverse cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and breathtaking landscapes have helped attract millions of international visitors each year.

The Ministry of Tourism reported that India welcomed 205.69 lakh foreign tourists in 2024, reflecting the country's growing appeal as a global travel destination.

According to the India Tourism Data Compendium 2025 released by the Ministry of Tourism, the United States remains the biggest contributor to Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India with over 18 lakh visitors in 2024–25.

Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) from top 10 source countries

S.No. Country 2024 1. United States 18,04,586 2. Bangladesh 17,50,165 3. United Kingdom 10,22,587 4. Australia 5,18,205 5. Canada 4,76,273 6. Malaysia 3,07,526 7. Sri Lanka 2,81,827 8. Germany 2,56,348 9. France 2,06,855 10. Singapore 2,05,383

Top 5 Indian states with the highest foreign tourist arrivals

S.No. State 2024 1. Maharashtra 37,05,170 2. West Bengal 31,24,462 3. Uttar Pradesh 22,69,067 4. Gujarat 22,74,477 5. Rajasthan 20,72,407

