Top 10 countries driving foreign tourist arrivals in India

India continues to strengthen its position as a major global tourism hub, ranking eighth among the world's largest tourism economies, according to the WTTC Economic Impact Research (EIR). Its diverse cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and breathtaking landscapes have helped attract millions of international visitors each year.
The Ministry of Tourism reported that India welcomed 205.69 lakh foreign tourists in 2024, reflecting the country's growing appeal as a global travel destination.
According to the India Tourism Data Compendium 2025 released by the Ministry of Tourism, the United States remains the biggest contributor to Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India with over 18 lakh visitors in 2024–25.
Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) from top 10 source countries
|S.No.
|Country
|2024
|1.
|United States
|18,04,586
|2.
|Bangladesh
|17,50,165
|3.
|United Kingdom
|10,22,587
|4.
|Australia
|5,18,205
|5.
|Canada
|4,76,273
|6.
|Malaysia
|3,07,526
|7.
|Sri Lanka
|2,81,827
|8.
|Germany
|2,56,348
|9.
|France
|2,06,855
|10.
|Singapore
|2,05,383
Top 5 Indian states with the highest foreign tourist arrivals
|S.No.
|State
|2024
|1.
|Maharashtra
|37,05,170
|2.
|West Bengal
|31,24,462
|3.
|Uttar Pradesh
|22,69,067
|4.
|Gujarat
|22,74,477
|5.
|Rajasthan
|20,72,407
