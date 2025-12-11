Aadhaar-based OTP verification for online tatkal booking now active in 322 trains: Vaishnaw in Parliament Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Aadhaar-based OTP for tatkal bookings at reservation counters has also been introduced in a phased manner and it is implemented in 211 trains.

New Delhi:

To curb misuse and improve fairness in tatkal bookings, Aadhaar-based One-Time Password (OTP) verification for online tatkal ticket booking has been introduced in a phased manner and it is already operational in 322 trains and because of this, the confirmed tatkal ticket availability time has increased in about 65% in these trains, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishanw said in Parliament.

The reservation ticket booking system of Indian Railways is a robust and highly secure IT platform equipped with industry-standard, state-of-the-art cyber security controls. Indian Railways has taken several measures to enhance performance of reservation system and availability of regular/tatkal tickets.

Aadhaar-based OTP for tatkal bookings active in 211 trains

He said the Aadhaar-based OTP for tatkal bookings at reservation counters has also been introduced in a phased manner and it is implemented in 211 trains. “As a result of these and other measures, the confirmed tatkal ticket availability time has increased in about 95% of the 96 popular trains,” he said.

Moreover, the complaints have been filed on the National Cyber Crime Portal for suspiciously booked PNRs.

Vaishnaw highlights use of protective layers against cyber threats

The Railway Minister also highlighted the use of multiple protective layers such as network firewalls, intrusion prevention systems, application delivery controllers and web application firewalls which safeguard the system against cyber threats.

“The system is hosted in a dedicated, access-controlled Data Centre, secured through CCTV surveillance and end-to-end encryption. The Data Centre is certified under ISO 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) standards,” he said.

He added that the regular security audits of the reservation system are carried out by CERT-In-empanelled Information Security Audit Agencies. “Moreover, internet traffic related to the ticketing system is continuously monitored by CERT-In and the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) to detect and prevent cyber attacks,” he said.