SBI branch in Tirupur district looted

About 20 lakh in cash and some pledged jewels were looted from a SBI bank branch, police said on Monday. The robbery at a branch of the State Bank of India in Tirupur district came to light this morning when the staff opened the branch and found the locker yanked open, the police said. Senior officials of the bank estimated that about Rs 20 lakh in cash and pledged gold ornaments were missing, they said.

The robbers had gained entry into the bank by removing the grill of a window and took away the CCTV camera along with the cash and valuables, the police said.

The bank had no security personnel or a burglar alarm, they added.

Senior police officials, including Tirupur superintendent of police, along with a sniffer dog and fingerprint experts, arrived on the crime scene to

investigate.

A special police team has been formed to catch the culprits.

