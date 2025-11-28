Tirupati temple laddu row: Former TTD Chief Subba Reddy to seek Supreme Court gag order | Video Tirupati temple laddu row: The Special Investigation Team confirmed that during the Chandrababu Naidu govt period (2019-2024), suspicious ghee tankers supplied to Tirupati were rejected and rerouted without ever being used in laddu production.

Amaravati (AP):

YV Subba Reddy, Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP, announced plans to approach the Supreme Court (SC) seeking a gag order to stop the ongoing 'misinformation campaign' surrounding the alleged use of adulterated ghee in Tirupati laddu 'prasadam'. The controversy involves claims that around 20 crore laddus made between 2019 and 2024 contained adulterated ghee, claims that Subba Reddy strongly denies as baseless and politically motivated. Despite the Supreme Court-ordered Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry still in progress, selective leaks and speculative figures have been spreading, damaging TTD's reputation and affecting devotees' sentiments.​

Response to political allegations and misinformation

Subba Reddy expressed strong dismay over how the sacred Tirumala temple is being dragged into political battles through a calculated misinformation campaign. He called out the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for fueling false narratives and targeting him personally due to his association with YSRCP leadership. He emphasised that previous tankers of ghee, which came under suspicion, were rejected and never used in laddu preparation. The SIT confirmed that suspicious tankers belonging to the Chandrababu Naidu government period (2019-2024) were rejected and rerouted without affecting laddu production. Subba Reddy also noted that allegations from TDP lack clarity and misrepresent procurement processes, including the pricing of ghee, which fluctuated under both governments.​

Measures and assurances

Demonstrating his commitment to transparency, Subba Reddy expressed readiness to undergo a 'Satya Sodhana Pariksha' (truth verification) and a public lie detector test to prove his innocence. He urged the SIT to extend its probe comprehensively over the past 10-15 years rather than focusing selectively on the last few years. Furthermore, he condemned the spread of incomplete and speculative reports in the media and called for the release of certified lab reports to prevent confusion among devotees. He reiterated that the SIT is the appropriate authority to disclose investigation findings.​

Legacy and other allegations

Subba Reddy highlighted positive initiatives during his tenure, including financial savings in temple projects, stricter controls on VIP privileges, reductions in plastic use, and support for goshalas. He accused the previous TDP government of illegally placing Rs 1,200 crore of temple funds in a private bank, which was later shifted to nationalised banks before the bank's collapse. He condemned the current government's mishandling of important temple affairs like the Vaikuntha Ekadashi token distribution, which led to a stampede causing deaths, emphasising his commitment to protecting the temple's dignity.​

Call to action

Subba Reddy urged the government, TTD administration, and media to act responsibly, refrain from spreading unverified claims, and protect the sanctity of Tirumala and its devotees. Until the SIT completes its investigation, he is determined to secure a Supreme Court gag order to prevent further damage through misinformation.​ This detailed account captures the essence of former TTD chief YV Subba Reddy’s response to the Tirupati laddu controversy, emphasising his planned legal action to curb misinformation and his insistence on transparent investigations.