Tirupati laddu row: 'If sample ghee was used, it's unacceptable but..' | Here's what Supreme Court said

Tirupati Laddu row: The Supreme Court on Monday sought to know what was the proof that contaminated ghee was used in making Tirupati laddus. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan heard a batch of pleas seeking a probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus. The bench made strong-worded observations saying Gods would be kept away from the politics.

The bench also asked why was there a need to make a public statement when a probe had already been ordered into the matter.

Here are the highlights of SC's observation

"At least, we expect the Gods to be kept away from politics," the bench observed.

Supreme Court tells the Solicitor General that it would like him to examine as to whether an investigation should be conducted by State constituted SIT. Whether such a statement (by State) should have been made that affects the sentiments of the devotees? What was the need to go to the press and make public statement when SIT was ordered?

Supreme Court asks the Andhra Pradesh government about the proof that the contaminated ghee was used in preparation for prasadam Laddus.

Supreme Court pointed out there is no proof that said contaminated ghee was used for prasadam.

The apex court asked was the ghee which was not found in conformity, was used for prasadam. The government replied that it is investigating the issue. Then what was the need to go to press immediately? You need to respect religious sentiments, said the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court told the Andhra Pradesh government’s counsel that the lab reports indicate that the ghee which was subjected to test, was the rejected ghee.

Political battle on CM's claim

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed earlier this month that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state, triggering a massive political row. The YSR Congress Party has accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains.

