Keep Gods away from politics: Supreme Court on Tirupati laddu row

The Supreme Court on Monday heard a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation into the allegations of using animal fat to make laddus served as Prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. During the hearing of the matter, the Supreme Court asked the Andhra Pradesh government to keep Gods away from politics. "At least the Gods should be kept away from politics," the court said.

The apex court asked was the ghee which was not found in conformity, used for prasadam? The state government replied that it is investigating the issue.

What was the need to go to press?

The Supreme Court then asked what was the need to go to press immediately as you need to respect religious sentiments.

While hearing the matter, the Supreme Court told the Andhra Pradesh government’s counsel that the lab reports indicate that the ghee which was subjected to test, was the rejected ghee. The top court asked the Andhra Pradesh as to what was the need to go to the press after it ordered SIT probe into it.

Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, representing Subramanium Swamy, said he is here as a devotee and the statement made in the press about the contamination in prasadam has far-reaching implications and can raise a whole lot of other issues and disturb communal harmony. "These are matters of concern. If there is a question mark on the deity's prasadam then it has to be examined," he said.

What petitioners demanded?

Earlier, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and former president of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust and Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy filed petitions in the Supreme Court over allegations of animal fat being used in Tirupati Ladddus.

Subramanian Swamy's petition demanded an investigation into the allegations made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The development comes after a bunch of petitions were filed last week over the matter. On Saturday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited Tirupati to begin its investigation into the issue of adulteration in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) 'Prasadam Laddu'.

Later, the SIT held a meeting at Padmavathi Guest House in Tirupati to probe allegations of adulteration in Tirumala Laddoo Prasadam.

The row over the Tirupati Prasadam began after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, the Prasdam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous YSRCP government.

Earlier, YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy accused CM Naidu of "blatantly lying" about the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam, adding that the ghee procurement e-tender is a routine process that has been happening for decades.

"The demon rule is continuing in the state. The government is trying to obstruct my upcoming visit to the Tirumala temple. Police have issued notices to YSRCP leaders across the state regarding the temple visit. The notice states that the visit to the Tirumala temple is not permitted, and the program organised by YSRCP does not have the necessary approval. Consequently, leaders are not allowed to participate in that programme," Reddy said while addressing a press conference.

He further alleged that Andhra CM Naidu has brought up the Laddu issue to shift the political focus.