Tuesday, October 22, 2019
     
Three of a family found dead in Prayagraj

The bodies of the 50-year-old Bal Govind Narain, who was a peon in the police department, his wife Chandravati (45) and son Sunil (28) were found by their younger son Bharat inside the house located in the Reserve Police Lines on Monday evening.

Allahabad Published on: October 22, 2019 11:19 IST
Three members of a family were found dead inside their residence in Prayagraj, police said.

The bodies of the 50-year-old Bal Govind Narain, who was a peon in the police department, his wife Chandravati (45) and son Sunil (28) were found by their younger son Bharat inside the house located in the Reserve Police Lines on Monday evening.

SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj along with forensic experts rushed to the spot and carried out investigations.

Pankaj said that the exact cause of deaths would be ascertained only after the post-mortem report came in.

According to preliminary investigations, it appeared that the family members were disturbed over the condition of the elder son who was mentally challenged. It appears that Narain first killed Sunil, then his wife and committed suicide thereafter.

