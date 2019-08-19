Image Source : FILE IMAGE Prayagraj SSP shunted out after six murders in a day

The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday removed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Atul Sharma from his post following six murders in a day in the district.

Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj has been posted as the new SSP in Prayagraj, according to Additional Chief Secretary Home, Avanish Awasthi.

According to reports, six murders took place within hours on Sunday creating panic in the district.

Three people were shot dead at the Chauphatak bridge in Dhoomanganj area. A dispute over the building of a wall was said to be the motive behind the crime. The named FIR has been lodged against 10 persons, eight of whom have been arrested.

In the second incident, a couple was killed with a sharp weapon in Korari village. The couple Santosh and Seema were sleeping when they were attacked.

In the third incident, one man was shot dead by unidentified persons in Alapur locality. The family of the deceased has lodged a named FIR against five persons. Old enmity is said to be the reason behind the crime. The victim and the accused have a criminal history.

