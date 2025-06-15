PM Modi embarks on 3-nation tour: Chance to thank partner countries for support in fight against terrorism Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-nation tour from June 15 to 19, covering Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia, in a major diplomatic outreach spanning the Mediterranean, North America, and Eastern Europe.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed on Sunday morning for Cyprus, marking the first leg of his three-nation tour. During this trip, he will participate in the G7 Summit in Canada and is also scheduled to visit Croatia on his return journey.

Watch the video here

PM Modi's departure statement

In his departure statement ahead of his three-nation tour, the Prime Minister said he will visit Cyprus on June 15-16 at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides. "Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU. The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges," he said.

From Cyprus, he will travel to Kananaskis to attend the G 7 Summit at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Prime Minister Modi said that the upcoming G7 Summit in Canada will provide space for exchanging views on pressing global issues and the priorities of the Global South, as he left for a three-nation tour.

PM Modi said he looks forward to engaging with leaders from partner countries during the summit at Kananaskis.

Chance to thank partner countries: PM Modi

He further said that the three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Following the G7 Summit, he will visit Croatia and hold meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. "On 18 June, I look forward to my visit to the Republic of Croatia and meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. Both our countries enjoy centuries-old close cultural links. As the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, it will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest," PM Modi added.

Check PM Modi's full itinerary here

Prime Minister Modi will begin his three-nation tour with a visit to Cyprus on June 15-16, at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides.

Following this, he will travel to Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16-17 to attend the G-7 Summit, at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

On June 18, PM Modi will make an official visit to Croatia, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and also meet President Zoran Milanović. He is scheduled to return to India on June 19. This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades.

Also Read:

Also Read: