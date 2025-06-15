Uttarakhand: Helicopter returning from Kedarnath shrine crash-lands due to bad weather, seven killed A helicopter carrying six pilgrims and a pilot crash-landed in a remote area of Uttarakhand on Saturday morning while returning from the Kedarnath shrine to Guptkashi. The Aryan Aviation chopper took off around 5:17 am but was forced to make a hard landing due to bad weather.

A helicopter carrying seven persons, six pilgrims and a pilot, crash-landed in Uttarakhand on Sunday morning while returning from the Kedarnath shrine to Guptkashi. All seven on board died, officials said. The incident occurred around 5:17 am, shortly after the chopper, operated by Aryan Aviation, took off from the Kedarnath helipad.

According to officials, the helicopter encountered severe weather mid-route and was forced to make a hard landing at an alternate site. The aircraft sustained damage in the landing. The crash occurred in a highly remote and difficult-to-access area between Kedarnath and Gaurikund.

“The helicopter took off for Gaurikund with pilgrims on board after visiting the Kedarnath shrine. There were seven people on board. The area where the crash occurred is extremely remote and difficult to access. Police and SDRF teams have been dispatched to the spot,” said Garhwal IG.

Soon after the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on X: "Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers."

Those on board included:

Rajveer – Pilot

Vikram Rawat – Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee employee, resident of Ransi (Ukhimath)

Vinod – Passenger

Trishti Singh – Passenger

Rajkumar – Passenger

Shraddha – Passenger

Rashi – A 10-year-old girl

Authorities are yet to confirm the extent of injuries or casualties, if any. Search and rescue operations are underway, and further updates are awaited from the ground.