Thane: 1 dead, 2 injured after slab of building collapses in Ulhasnagar

One person was killed while two others were injured after a portion of the slab of a five-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said. The incident took place in Ulhasnagar town around 10 pm on Saturday when the slab of an apartment's bedroom located on the fifth floor of Paras building crashed on the fourth floor, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

One person, identified as Nareshlal Poptani (24), received injuries and died on the spot, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen, police and a team of the disaster management cell rushed to the spot and carried out rescue and relief operations, he said.

Later, as a precautionary measure, all occupants of the building were evacuated, the official said.

Civic officials will inspect the building on Sunday, he added.

The building, constructed in 1995-96, had 15 flats and four shops, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation's spokesperson Yuvraj Badane said.

