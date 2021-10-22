Five killed, 5 injured after house collapse in UP's Jaunpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). 5 killed, 5 injured after house collapse in UP's Jaunpur.

Five persons were killed and five others were seriously injured after a two-storey house collapsed in Mohalla Roza Arjan near Badi Masjid area in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur around midnight on Thursday.

District Magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar Verma and Superintendent of Police (SP), Ajay Kumar Sahni, reached the spot, on getting information and initiated for relief and rescue.

According to reports, the family members were sleeping when the house collapsed. The local people started evacuation of the trapped persons and the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

The deceased include Azimullah, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjeeda, Miswah and Mohammad Saif. The condition of five other injured persons is said to be critical.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

