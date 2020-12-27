Telangana on High Alert! 279 UK returnees untraceable, 184 gave wrong addresses, phone numbers

Image Source : AP/INDIA TV Telangana on High Alert! 279 UK returnees untraceable, 184 given wrong addresses, phone numbers

Authorities has put Telangana on high alert after at least 279 passengers who recently returned from the UK are untraceable. As per the Telangana Police, 184 returnees had given wrong phone numbers and addresses. Also, 92 untraceable returnees are from the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka.

So far, 59 new cases has been recorded, taking the number of covid infections in passengers back from Britain rose to 119 nationwide since last Sunday.

Samples of all COVID positive passengers have been sent to labs for sequencing and by Monday it is likely to be known whether they are carrying the new COVID strain, which is more transmissible variant and currently ravaging the UK.

There were three new cases in Telangana, taking the state’s UK infected number to 21.

Meanwhile, State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao has said that people who have contracted the new type of virus don't need not worry.

"They only need be vigilant, use the mask properly, follow physical distancing and wash their hands regularly," he said.

937 out of the 1,216 people have been identified and tested for the infectious disease and that two persons were found positive on Saturday, Rao further said.

People who have come directly to the state from the UK after December 9 or have travelled through the UK have been requested to provide their details by calling 040-24651119 or WhatsApp to 9154170960.

