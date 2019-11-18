Telangana: Mulugu DM offers 1 kg rice in exchange of 1 kg plastic waste

Image Source : ANI Mulugu DM offers 1 kg rice in exchange of 1 kg plastic waste

In what can be seen as an interesting way to fight plastic waste and save the environment, C Narayana Reddy, District Collector, Mulugu is offering 1 kg of rice in exchange for 1 kg of plastic to the public.

Mulugu's DM campaign started on 16 October 2019 aims to make the district free from single-use plastic before Medaram Jathara Festival on 5 February 2020.

C Narayana Reddy told ANI, "We have started this campaign to see the Mulugu district free from single-use plastic before Medaram Jathara Festival."

A total of 44,848 kg of single-use plastic waste has been exchanged by the public till now.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the whole nation vowed to restrict the use of single-use plastic. PM Modi led government banned single-use plastic at many places on the effect of October 2, 2019.

In the wake of this, many organizations like IRCTC also banned plastic waste at the premises.

Every year, billions of pounds of plastic is being produced around, which is non-degradable. Over 100,000 marine mammals and turtles die each year after swallowing or getting tangled up in plastics.

