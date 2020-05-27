Image Source : TWITTER Telangana to open all shops except malls in Hyderabad from Thursday

Telangana government on Wednesday decided to open all shops except the malls in Hyderabad from Thursday. According to the order issued by Telangana Chief Minister's Office, people were crowding shops since the permission was given to open shops on an alternate basis, hence it has been decided to allow all shops to open

