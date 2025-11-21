Tejas fighter aircraft crashes during flight display at Dubai Air Show, pilot killed | VIDEO Tejas, India's indigenously-built fighter jet, was conducting a sortie at the Dubai Air Show when it crashed to the ground. The accident was caught on video by spectators.

New Delhi:

Tejas, India's indigenously-built fighter jet, crashed at the Dubai Air Show on Friday during a demonstration, killing its pilot, the India Air Force said on Friday. The jet was carrying out a display for the audience in the air when it went down. The HAL-made aircraft went down at approximately 2:10 p.m. local time and 3:49 PM IST while carrying out a display for spectators. It was not immediately known whether the pilot managed to eject.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," the IAF said in a post on X.

The Air Force had ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Black smoke rose over the airport as people in the crowd, including women and children, looked on. The crash was filmed by spectators at the air show.

Tejas crash reason at Dubai Air Show

The Tejas fighter jet was conducting a sortie at the Dubai Air Show when it crashed. According to preliminary reports, the pilot was not seen ejecting from the aircraft. However, the Indian Air Force has not yet released any statement about the Tejas crash and its pilot.

It shows the aircraft suddenly wobbling in mid-air, flipping sharply, then losing control before hitting the ground and bursting into flames.

Second Tejas crash in 20 months

This is the second confirmed crash of the Tejas LCA. The first confirmed crash of the fighter jet occurred on March 12, 2024, near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The Tejas Mk-1 crashed, and the pilot was able to eject safely before the crash.

About Dubai Air Show

The Dubai Air Show is a biennial air show that is held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). It was held for the first time in 1986 under the name 'Arab Air'. The next edition was held in 1989 at the Dubai Airport in which 25 aircraft participated. In 1991, the third edition was held. For next 10 years, no edition was organised. However, from 2001, the air show is being held regularly held in every two years.

The previous Dubai Airshow was held in 2023 from November 13 to 17.