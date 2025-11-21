Tejas crash: IAF orders court of inquiry, says it 'deeply regrets the loss of life' Tejas crash: In a statement on X (previously Twitter), the Indian Air Force said the pilot failed to eject during the crash and lost his life in the incident.

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday ordered a court of inquiry after a Tejas fighter jet crashed during a demonstration at the Al Maktoum Airbase during the Dubai Air Show 2025. In a statement on X (previously Twitter), the IAF said the pilot failed to eject during the crash and lost his life, adding that the Indian security forces stand "firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief".

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident," the IAF said. "IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident."

The Tejas fighter jet crash

According to reports, the incident happened at 2.10 pm local time. Several videos of the incident have also gone viral on social media in which black smoke could be seen at the Al Maktoum International Airport at the Dubai World Central. It must be noted that this is the second crash that involved a Tejas fighter jet, which had happened in March 2024. That crash had happened in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, and the pilot had safely ejected during it.

Talking about the Dubai Air Show, it is a biennial air show that is organised in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). IAF's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team is participating in the event. "The global event, with participation from over 100 Air Forces, aims to enhance interoperability, operational edge, and foster military as well as business cooperation," the IAF posted on November 15 on X.