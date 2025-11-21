Tejas crash video: The moment when Indian fighter jet went down at Dubai Air Show The single-seat Light Combat Aircraft went down around 2:10 pm local time while performing manoeuvres in front of spectators.

A Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) crashed on Friday afternoon during a flying demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, sending a thick plume of black smoke into the sky over Al Maktoum International Airport. Eyewitnesses reported that the single-seat fighter jet, which could be seen performing aerial maneuvers moments earlier, suddenly went down to the ground.

Incident at world's major aviation event

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the Tejas fighter jet crash occurred at around 3:49 PM, while local time in Dubai was approximately 2:10 PM. The incident unfolded during a flying demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, drawing the attention of large crowds gathered at one of the world’s largest aviation events. Videos circulating on social media captured the aircraft performing aerial maneuvers moments before it suddenly plummeted to the runway, culminating in a dramatic and fiery crash.

Second Tejas crash in two years

This incident marks the second Tejas crash in less than two years. The first confirmed accident occurred on March 12, 2024, near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, when a Tejas Mk-1 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force went down during operations. In that incident, the pilot activated the aircraft’s ejection system and escaped safely, highlighting the effectiveness of the jet’s Martin-Baker zero-zero ejection seat designed for emergency situations.

About the Tejas aircraft

The Tejas is a 4.5-generation multi-role combat aircraft designed for air-defence, offensive air support, and close-combat missions. Notable for its lightweight design, it features a Martin-Baker zero-zero ejection seat, allowing pilots to eject safely even at zero altitude and zero speed, such as during take-off, landing, or low-level maneuvers.

Spectators witness crash

Visitors at the air show captured the incident on video, showing the jet losing altitude rapidly before a column of black smoke rose from the runway, causing panic and concern among attendees.

Significance of the Tejas programme

The Tejas program is key to India’s push for modernizing its fighter fleet and reducing reliance on foreign aircraft. The first Tejas squadron, No. 45 ‘Flying Daggers,’ was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 2016. Both Air Force and Navy operate single-seat and twin-seat variants.

Videos of the crash have gone viral on social media, showing the jet in its final moments before impact, highlighting the dramatic nature of the incident and prompting widespread attention online.

